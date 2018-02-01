Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Unlikely to return to Cincy
Hill (ankle) doesn't expect to be a Bengal for the 2018 season, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Been one hell of a ride Cincinnati on to the next chapter," Hill posted on his personal Twitter page.
Hill made his last appearance of the campaign Week 8, eventually opting for season-ending ankle surgery with his impending free agency in mind. The writing seemed to be on the wall when the Bengals selected Joe Mixon in the second round of the 2017 draft, and Hill's workload didn't exceed eight touches in any of his seven appearances. Once Hill hits the open market in March, the 25-year-old will be able to point to certain bullet points on his resume. As a rookie in 2014, he posted a career-best 1,124 rushing yards, reeling them off at 5.1 YPC. Furthermore, he combined for 30 touchdowns in his first three seasons before the abbreviated one in 2017.
