Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Absence continues Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 2024 third-rounder has been a healthy scratch for the first nine games of the regular season. Burton's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 16, but he's unlikely to play unless the Bengals need depth at wide receiver or a returner on kickoffs.
