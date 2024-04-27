The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Burton (6-foot, 196 pounds) is a former blue-chip recruit who transferred from Georgia to Alabama, displaying standout talent at both schools but also picking up his share of critics along the way. He developed a reputation for dubious judgement on the field and in the locker room both, and not as many former coaches went to bat for him as they normally would with a player of his abilities. With that said, Burton's fit at the pro level doesn't require much speculation. If he has his head in the game he has the talent to emerge as at least an average starter at some point, and for the Bengals he should be an immediate boost to the deep passing game. With 4.45-second 40-yard dash and impressive hands/tracking ability, Burton could hurt defenses that leave him in single coverage against slower corners.