Burton has made some nice plays in training camp so far, and more importantly has avoided all the pratfalls that plagued him last year, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

While the Bengals are happy with how Burton has showed up in camp, they are also treating this as a "necessary but not yet sufficient" status for him to elevate his status on the field. Said offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, "That's a prerequisite, right? That doesn't mean you're gonna be a successful pro. That gives you a chance to be a successful pro. He's making the right steps in that direction." Burton remains behind Andrei Iosivas on the depth chart, with Iosivas also having a good camp.