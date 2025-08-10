Burton did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burton may have picked up the injury during the Bengals' preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday. The 2024 third-rounder is considered day-to-day, and his practice participation over the coming week will indicate his chances of playing against the Commanders on Monday, Aug. 18. Burton finished Thursday's contest with one catch (on two targets) for three yards along with 42 yards on two kick returns and 32 yards on his lone punt return.