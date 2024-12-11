Burton played nine of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.
Burton went without a target for the second game in a row and also saw his playing time on special teams take a hit. After returning five kickoffs for 46 yards in the Week 13 loss to the Steelers, Burton ceded kickoff-return duties to Khalil Herbert on Monday.
