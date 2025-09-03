Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Healthy for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (knee) did not appear on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Burton suffered a knee injury in the team's preseason finale against the Colts, but he now appears to be a full go at practice. The wide receiver will operate as a depth option behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Browns.
