Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Inactive again Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.
Burton was also inactive for Cincinnati's season-opening win over Cleveland, so it appears the Bengals don't currently have a role for him. The second-year wideout can contribute as both a depth receiver and kick/punt returner when given a chance to play, though fellow WR Charlie Jones served as the team's return man in Week 1 and therefore seems to be ahead of Burton in the pecking order.
