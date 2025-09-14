Burton (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.

Burton was also inactive for Cincinnati's season-opening win over Cleveland, so it appears the Bengals don't currently have a role for him. The second-year wideout can contribute as both a depth receiver and kick/punt returner when given a chance to play, though fellow WR Charlie Jones served as the team's return man in Week 1 and therefore seems to be ahead of Burton in the pecking order.