Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Inactive again Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Despite being healthy, Burton has yet to suit up this season. The 2024 third-round pick remains behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley and Charlie Jones on the offensive depth chart.
