Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Inactive again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Broncos.
Burton has yet to be active for a game this season. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley and Charlie Jones will handle the Bengals WR duties versus Denver.
More News
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Inactive again Week 3•
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Inactive again Week 2•
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Surprise Week 1 scratch•
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Injures knee in preseason game•
-
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Nearing return•