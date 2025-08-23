Burton injured his knee during Saturday's preseason loss to the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burton missed some recent practices and didn't play in Cincinnati's second preseason game, dealing with an undisclosed injury. It turns out his knee was the problem, and he may have aggravated it Saturday afternoon. Either way, his presence on the field with second- and third-stringers Saturday isn't a good sign for Week 1 involvement on offense. Charlie Jones and/or Mitchell Tinsley may be ahead of Burton on the depth chart, in which case Burton's best chance at contributing would be returns on special teams.