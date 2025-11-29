Head coach Zac Taylor relayed Friday that Burton is considered week-to-week due to an ankle injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burton was unable to play in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving Day due to an ankle injury. The injury appears severe enough for the second-year pro that a multi-game absence is on the table, and he faces an uphill battle to be available for Cincinnati's Week 14 clash against Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 7. Burton has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2025.