Burton (undisclosed) worked on a rehab field during Friday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati beat writers spotted Burton at practice for the first time since the Bengals' preseason opener last Thursday, but the wideout didn't actually take part in team drills, instead going to a side field with TE Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and other injured players. While the relatively quick return to physical activity suggests Burton's unspecified injury isn't serious, the missed time could hurt his chances of earning a Week 1 role off the bench. There hasn't been any recent buzz about Burton challenging Andrei Iosivas for the No. 3 receiver role.