Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Loses injury tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Burton has yet to play this season, as he was a healthy scratch in 11 of 12 games this season. Now that he's back to full strength, he's not guaranteed to return to the lineup, although he'll have a better chance to play if Tee Higgins (concussion) is unable to go. As a rookie last year, Burton caught four passes (14 targets) for 107 yards.
