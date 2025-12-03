Burton (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Burton has yet to play this season, as he was a healthy scratch in 11 of 12 games this season. Now that he's back to full strength, he's not guaranteed to return to the lineup, although he'll have a better chance to play if Tee Higgins (concussion) is unable to go. As a rookie last year, Burton caught four passes (14 targets) for 107 yards.