Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Minimal impact on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton caught one of two targets for three yards, adding two kick returns for 42 yards and one punt return for 32 yards, in Thursday's 34-27 preseason loss to the Eagles.
He didn't get any work with Joe Burrow and the first-team offense, instead seeing both of his targets and most of his snaps later in the first half. Burton at least made a good impression with a long punt return, but it's unclear if he has a serious chance to unseat Andrei Iosivas as the No. 3 receiver. In Thursday's game, Charlie Jones also seemed to be ahead of Burton in the WR rotation, taking a few snaps with the starters and catching a pass from Burrow.
