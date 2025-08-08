default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Burton caught one of two targets for three yards, adding two kick returns for 42 yards and one punt return for 32 yards, in Thursday's 34-27 preseason loss to the Eagles.

He didn't get any work with Joe Burrow and the first-team offense, instead seeing both of his targets and most of his snaps later in the first half. Burton at least made a good impression with a long punt return, but it's unclear if he has a serious chance to unseat Andrei Iosivas as the No. 3 receiver. In Thursday's game, Charlie Jones also seemed to be ahead of Burton in the WR rotation, taking a few snaps with the starters and catching a pass from Burrow.

More News