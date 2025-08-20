Burton (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and making good progress, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals held Burton out of their second preseason game due to an unspecified injury. He mostly worked with the second-string offense during the preseason opener, also returning kickoffs and punts. There hasn't been much sign of Burton challenging Andrei Iosivas for the No. 3 receiver job, but the 2024 third-round pick could have a role as a return specialist and occasional depth chart if he proves his health before Week 1.