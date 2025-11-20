Burton (illness) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

An illness prevented Burton from playing in the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Steelers, but his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he is on track to play against the Patriots on Sunday. The second-year wideout has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2025, with most of his absences coming as a healthy scratch. However, Burton could get his first taste of regular-season action in Week 12 due to the absence of Ja'Marr Chase (suspension).