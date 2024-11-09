Burton caught one of five targets for 11 yards in a Week 10 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. He also returned a kickoff for 17 yards.

With Tee Higgins (quad) out a third straight week and Charlie Jones (groin) missing a second consecutive contest, Burton was given a chance to play after he was a healthy scratch in Week 9 against the Raiders. The rookie wideout couldn't get much going, however, as he was able to reel in just one of the five passes thrown his way. Burton's lone reception was at least an impactful one, as his third-down, 11-yard catch with less than a minute remaining in the first half put the Bengals on Baltimore's three-yard line and was immediately followed by a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson. Still, Burton was mostly unimpressive in the defeat, and he could have a hard time getting on the field in Week 11 against the Chargers if Higgins is able to return to action.