Burton notched four catches on 14 targets for 107 yards over 14 regular-season games in 2024. He added 378 yards on 13 kick returns.

After being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Burton got limited run in his first pro campaign. He was inefficient in catching balls thrown his way, though he did show an ability to make big plays, as two of his four catches went for over 40 yards. Late in the campaign, Burton took over as the Bengals' primary kick returner and showed significant promise in that role, averaging 29.1 yards per return. The Alabama product was held out of the Bengals' regular-season finale due to an off-the-field event, and though that isn't expected to carry over into next season, Burton was also benched for a game earlier in the season for disciplinary reasons. He'll likely need to make a better impression on and off the field in order to have a chance to grow in the Bengals' offense next year.