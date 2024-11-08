Burton is active for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Burton was a healthy scratch for this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, but he'll re-enter the lineup Thursday, providing another option behind fellow WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas, with Tee Higgins (quad) inactive. Given that Charlie Jones (groin) is also unavailable, Burton (who has recorded two catches on five targets for 88 yards in seven games to date) should have an opportunity to mix into the Bengals' Week 10 passing game in his return to action.