Burton (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

It's his first practice since recording one catch, one punt return and two kickoff returns in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles. A quick return to practice suggests the undisclosed injury isn't serious, but that doesn't mean Burton will play in Monday's preseason game against Washington. It's also not clear if the 2024 third-round pick will have a role in Cincinnati's offense to begin the regular season, as he still seems to be behind Andrei Iosivas (and possibly Charlie Jones) on the depth chart.