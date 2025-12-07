Burton (undisclosed) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burton did not travel to Buffalo with the team and was ruled out for a non-injury-related reason. The 2024 third-rounder has yet to play in a game this season, including the Week 12 game against the Patriots without Ja'Marr Chase and the Week 13 game against the Ravens without Tee Higgins. The wide receiver was cleared of an ankle injury Wednesday, but will once again not see the field.