Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Surprise Week 1 scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Burton had a tumultuous rookie season but had gotten strong reviews for improvement throughout the offseason. That makes it particularly surprising that he'll be inactive for Week 1, though Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley -- both active-- are set to serve as depth wide receivers and special teams contributors on Sunday.
