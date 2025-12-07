Burton (suspension) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously reported that Burton didn't travel to Buffalo for non-injury related reasons, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network subsequently noting that Burton was suspended for Sunday's contest. The 2024 third-rounder has yet to see regular-season action this season. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley and Charlie Jones slated to handle the Bengals' Week 14 WR duties.