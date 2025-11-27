site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Jermaine Burton: Won't play on Thanksgiving
Burton (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Burton didn't appear on the injury report until Wednesday, suggesting he suffered the ankle injury during practice. He has yet to be active for a game this season.
