Burton didn't travel to Buffalo and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills for a non-injury-related reason, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 third-round pick has yet to play in a game this season, including in Week 12 against the Patriots when Ja'Marr Chase served a suspension and in Week 13 when Tee Higgins sat out with a concussion. The second-year wideout will remain inactive once again this week.