Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Saturday that Burton (undisclosed) is ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Commanders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burton has missed practice reps since last Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, and he was limited to rehab work in his return to practice Friday. The second-year pro seems to be progressing well in his recovery, at least, so he could be back in action in time for Cincinnati's preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 23. A 2024 third-pick, Burton is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in which he corralled just four of 14 targets for 104 yards across 14 regular-season appearances, and at this stage he seems to have fallen behind Andrei Iosivas in the competition for the No. 3 receiver gig behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.