Bengals' Jessie Bates: Another 100-tackle season
Bates accumulated 100 tackles (71 solo), nine defended passes, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
Bates has reached 100 total tackles in each of his two NFL seasons, solidifying his value as a solid IDP asset. The 22-year-old will reprise a starting role in Cincinnati's secondary when the 2020 season kicks off.
