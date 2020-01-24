Bates accumulated 100 tackles (71 solo), nine defended passes, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Bates has reached 100 total tackles in each of his two NFL seasons, solidifying his value as a solid IDP asset. The 22-year-old will reprise a starting role in Cincinnati's secondary when the 2020 season kicks off.