Bates said he intends to take it day-by-day when asked if he'll join the Bengals for voluntary OTAs, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals placed their franchise tag on Bates at the beginning of March. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a multi-year deal, but if they don't, Bates will operate under the terms of the franchise tag during the 2022 campaign. His comments suggest he may be willing to sit out if he's unhappy with the negotiation progress.