Bates made 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Bates continues to be a dominant run-stopping safety, and he played every defensive snap (72) for the second straight week. With 15 tackles through two weeks, the second-year pro is setting himself up well to match last year's 111-tackle mark.

