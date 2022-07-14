It's unlikely that Bates and the Bengals will come to terms on a contract extension before Friday's 4:00 p.m. deadline for franchise-tagged players, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bates likely will either play on the franchise tag, which the Bengals applied to him in March, or else sit out the coming 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old has yet to sign his franchise tender and already skipped the team's voluntary OTAs due to his lack of an extension. Bates posted the least productive season of his career in 2021, totaling 88 tackles and one interception over 15 games, but his potential hold out would still be a significant loss for Cincinnati's defense.