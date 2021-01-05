Bates, who recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Baltimore, ended his season with 109 tackles (78), three interceptions, 15 passes defended and one forced fumble in 16 games.

Bates has played for the Bengals for three seasons now, all of which he managed to record triple digits in tackles, multiple interceptions and now a career high in pass breakups. The 24-year-old continues to show his defensive talent season after season and will remain doing so with Cincinnati for at least one more year, as his rookie contract runs through the 2021 season. The safety is yet to have his first NFL sack but will carry on having more opportunities in the upcoming campaign.