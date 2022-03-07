The Bengals on Monday used their franchise tag on Bates, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bates totaled 20 tackles (11 solo), six pass deflections and two interceptions across four postseason games. With the move, Cincinnati will have until July 15 to work out a multi-year contract with the safety, but if they don't, Bates will operate under a one-year tender during the 2022 campaign.