Bates is in great game shape despite missing all of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

It appears that Bates will be ready for full-time snaps right away in Week 1. "I forget that he missed time to be honest with you," coach Zac Taylor said of Bates. "I think he did a really good job taking care of himself. We wanted to be cautious as we integrated him back into what we were doing. He's a got a great understanding of what we're doing and he's up to speed on any tweaks that we made and we expect him to be out there every down."