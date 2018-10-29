Bates recorded six tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed, including an interception for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Bates' interception was his third of the season. He broke on a Jameis Winston pass and had nothing but grass between him and the endzone. He and the Bengals have a bye coming up before they take on Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 10.

