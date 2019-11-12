Play

Bates recorded eight tackles (seven solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Bates led the Bengals in tackles Sunday and hauled in his first interception of the year. The safety now has 71 tackles on the year, which is tied for the team-lead with Shawn Williams.

