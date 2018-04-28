Bengals' Jessie Bates: Nabbed by Bengals

The Bengals selected Bates in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

If there's a deficiency in the Bengals' secondary, it's at safety, so Bates addresses that need and is a good value at 54 considering he had been projected as a possible first-round selection. He has good ball skills, as evidenced by his five interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2016. Bates also has a strong blend of size and speed, checking in at 6-foot-2 with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. He should push Shawn Williams for playing time as a rookie.