Bates picked off Deshaun Watson for his third interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also had three tackles.

Bates is no longer a tackle machine, but that's in part a function of the Bengals' defense playing better. Opposing runners are no longer reaching the second level as often, as defensive tackles D.J. Reader and BJ Hill are playing so well, as are linebackers Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson.