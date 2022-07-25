Bates won't report to Bengals training camp Tuesday with the rest of the team's veteran players, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

One of the NFL's premier safeties, Bates hit the ground running as a second-round pick in 2018 and hasn't looked back, averaging 110 tackles and 2.7 interceptions per 17 games played in four pro seasons. The Bengals predictably applied the franchise tag to Bates back in March, and after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on an extension before the July 15 deadline he's required to play out the upcoming campaign on the tag. With a holdout imminent, it remains to be seen how the situation will play out.