Bates registered 11 total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception during Sunday's 31-20 win against Tennessee.
Bates delivered a crucial takeaway in the early going, intercepting a Ryan Tannehill pass in the Bengals' end zone to snuff out a would-be scoring drive at the 5:16 mark of the first quarter. The 23-year-old safety was also Cincinnati's most involved tackler on the afternoon, notching five more in the tackle column than any other player on the defense. Bates may be on a collision course with his first Pro-Bowl nod, as he's already tied his career high with nine pass deflections after logging back-to-back 100-tackle years in 2018 and 2019.