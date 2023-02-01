Bates had six tackles in the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He finished the regular season with a career-low 71 tackles in 16 games, along with four interceptions, and now enters a free agent offseason where he's likely to sign elsewhere, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Bates was playing under the franchise tag this season after he and the Bengals tried but failed to come to a long-term contract agreement. He hasn't completely closed the door on returning, but won't leave money on the table either, and the Bengals also have to secure Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to long-term deals soon.