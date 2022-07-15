Bates has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Bates had the franchise tag applied to him by the Bengals in March, but he's yet to sign his contract tender and already skipped the team's voluntary OTAs. The 2018 second-round pick posted his least productive season of his career in 2021, totaling 88 tackles and one interception over 15 games, but his potential holdout would nonetheless be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense in 2022. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bengals' final offer guaranteed Bates only $4 million more over five years than the franchise tag would have paid him.