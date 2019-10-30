Bates tallied seven solo tackles in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Bates paced the Bengals in stops, and his 64 tackles on the year trails Shawn Williams by two for the team lead. Bates has at least six tackles in seven straight games, providing modest IDP value given two double-digit booms in the category.

