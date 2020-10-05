Bates posted 10 tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.
Bates hit double-digit tackles for the second time in three weeks, and he's piled up five pass breakups through four games. The 23-year-old safety is averaging eight tackles per game and is on track for a third straight 100-tackle campaign. With an every-down role locked in, Bates should be deployed accordingly in IDP formats.
More News
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Another 100-tackle season•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Two big plays in loss•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Registers four stops•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Records third interception•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Snags another interception•