Bates had 12 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Bates led the Bengals in tackles as he reached double digits for the second time this season. The 2018 second-round pick has been a solid IDP contributor at safety with 55 tackles (36 solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in seven games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories