Bates (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bates was limited in practice to begin the week and now appears back to full health. The second-year pro is primed for his usual starting role in Cincinnati's secondary Week 2, and will work to contain San Francisco's aerial attack.

