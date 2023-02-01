Bates finished the regular season with a career-low 71 tackles and a career-high four interceptions in 16 appearances. He added 11 tackles in the Bengals' two postseason contests.

Bates was playing under the franchise tag for his fifth NFL season after he and the Bengals tried but failed to come to a long-term contract agreement. He hasn't completely closed the door on returning in 2023, but Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggests Bates is unlikely to be retained. The Bengals have an estimated $44 million in cap space available, but with extensions with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins likely viewed as greater priorities, Cincinnati may not have much money left over for Bates. Cincinnati already prepared for Bates' possible departure by selecting safety Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.