Bates recorded his third interception of the season to go along with two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Bates was one of three Bengals to be on the field for all 56 defensive snaps. He now has three interceptions in the previous five weeks and will look to carry that momentum into Week 15 when the team welcomes the Patriots to town.

