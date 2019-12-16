Play

Bates made four solo tackles in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Bates is closing in on his second straight 100-tackle season, as he sits at 95 stops through 14 games. The 23-year-old has also notched a career-high eight pass breakups this season, rounding out as a solid IDP asset.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories