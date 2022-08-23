Bates has reported to the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Absent from camp after receiving the franchise tag this offseason, Bates apparently is ready to sign the tag and play out 2022 for $12.9 million. He'd get a deal for more than that per season on the open market, and the Bengals can tag him again next spring at a cost of around $15.5 million. Bates had his worst statistical season last year, but he bounced back and then some in the playoffs, recording more pass defenses (six) and interceptions (two) than he'd had during the entire regular season. He started his career with three straight years of 100-plus tackles and exactly three interceptions, dropping to 88 tackles and one pick in 15 regular-season appearances last year.